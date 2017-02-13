Man charged with murder after victim in early 2016 assault dies

Earl Webster is facing murder charges in connection to a 2016 assault. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man who was previously charged with assault has now been charged with murder after the victim in the assault passed away from his injuries.

Earl Webster, 31, was initially charged with assault in the January 15, 2016 shooting of Dwight Gray and another man.

Gray, 48, succumbed to his injuries on January 17, 2017. As a result, Webster is now facing murder charges.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.