Protesters gather outside of Hardee's former corporate headquarters, hold demonstration

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A few hundred people, including fast-food workers, joined in protest outside of the Hardee’s former corporate headquarters in downtown St. Louis.

The protest is part of the national movement in the 'Fight for $15.' While demonstrators across the country continue to protest for a minimum wage increase to $15 an hour, dozens of people gathered outside of the Hardee’s former corporate headquarters on Broadway to specifically target Andy Puzder, days ahead his confirmation hearing for labor secretary. Those in attendance called on the U.S. Senate to reject his nomination and encouraged Puzder to withdraw his nomination

Puzder is the current CEO of CKE Corporation who owns Hardee’s. In addition to complaints of sexual harassment, tax avoidance, domestic abuse, and sexism against his company, Puzder has also been accused of wide-spread wage theft.

