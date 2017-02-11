Local country bar donating profits to woman shot in Soulard

A local bar is stepping up to help cover the medical expenses of the 26-year-old woman that was shot early morning Friday.

PBR at Ballpark Village has agreed to donate a percentage of its profits on Saturday, including its cover charge, tips, and ten percent of sales to the victims.

Lorraine Stippec worked at the bar as a professional dancer.

Stippec, 26, and a 30-year-old St. Louis firefighter were inside a car near 7th and Sidney Streets around 12:30 a.m. when someone opened fire. Stippec was shot in the back and remains in the hospital. The firefighter was treated and released.

"It means the world we're at a loss for words most of the time because we're so shocked at all the amazing support we've gotten from our family and friends and friends of friends and people we don' even know its been incredible we feel so loved for sure and she feels it too," said the victim's sister, Katir Stippec.

