Couple reunited after travel ban separated them

A local woman from Yemen was recently reunited with her husband who was affected by President Trump’s travel ban.



Muna Mohammed was in tears saying it could be months, even years before she would see her husband again. But there's a happy ending to her story. Her husband arrived in town three days ago.



"I'm so happy I don't know what to say," said Muna Mohammed as she clinged to her husband Abdallah’s hand.

It's been nearly three years since she's seen him.



Muna and Abdallah got married in Saudi Arabia. The immigration process forced them to live apart until Abdallah got a visa. He was approved one day before President Trump signed the travel ban.



"It was pretty tough but the prayers of the people and the faith that we had, it was just helpful they did

a very good job and finally he's here," said Mohammed.



Their lawyer says Abdallah has a valid visa, and since several judges issued injunctions, he was allowed into the country. But there's still so much uncertainty for so many others.



Mohammed said, "There's nothing else we can do, just hope and faith and pray

for those who have the same story that we have. It is hard when there are loved ones and you can't do anything. It’s just heartbreaking."



Abdallah is in the United States for the first time. He's still learning English, but his brother-in-law says he's happy to call it home, and his wife couldn't be more excited to have him here.



The couple is getting ready to celebrate their third wedding anniversary next month. This

will be the first time they can do so in person.



