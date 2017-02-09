New IRS scam targets payroll and HR professionals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – With only a few weeks until the busiest time of year for the IRS, there is a new scam targeting employees involving requests for copies of W-2 forms.

The scammers pose as company officers and request copies of W-2 forms from payroll and H.R. departments. Cybercriminals use various spoofing techniques to create a fake email that looks like it was sent from the IRS.

An email is sent from the scammers to an employee in the payroll or human resources departments requesting a list of all employees and their W-2 forms.

The emails that are being sent contain several spelling errors and grammatically the email is repetitive—both are huge red flags.

If you get the email, the IRS said do not reply back with any information and to delete the email.

If you think you have been a victim of tax fraud, email KMOV taxcheats@kmov.com.

