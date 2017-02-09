Texas woman pleads guilty in St. Louis sex trafficking case

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people from Texas with ties to a downtown St. Louis sex-trafficking case have decided to make pleas on federal charges.

Keisha Edwards pleaded guilty in exchange for a lighter prison sentence of five years. She admitted to being a pimp for a woman found barefoot behind a dumpster two years ago in Downtown.

Thomas Szczerba was with Edwards at the time and has decided to take his sex trafficking case to trial.

