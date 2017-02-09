Pattonville replacing faucets out of caution over lead concerns

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – After concerns have been raised over elevated levels of lead in water systems across the country, the Pattonville School District did not want to take any chances and has decided to replace dozens over water faucets over lead concerns.

Pattonville, like many public school districts across the country, decided to begin testing the water in the drinking fountains, restrooms, and utility sinks at nine schools and four district buildings. All the faucets were tested twice. After the first test, some had high levels of lead and although all came back completely clear on the second test, the district is replacing 27 faucets out an abundance of caution.

Stephanie Hughes has three children in the district. She said that although she was not surprised high levels of lead were found, she was not concerned.

“I just figured if it was a problem they would let us know…Pattonville is usually very good about letting us know what’s going on in the community with our school so I wasn’t really concerned about it…” said Hughes.

The district said the vast majority of problem faucets were not used for water consumption. The district said it is waiting for parts to come in, but the faucets should be replaced within the next few weeks.

