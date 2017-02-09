Collinsville T-Mobile robbed, police looking for suspects

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Collinsville Police are investigating after a T-Mobile store on Collinsville Crossing was robbed around noon today.

A woman who works next door said she heard loud noises and did not know whether to run or hide.

“Like banging noises. It just sounded like things were getting thrown around and it just sounded like someone was pushing out, punching out the wall or something. It was a big commotion.”

Anyone with information should call the Collinsville Police.

