Skeletal remains uncovered in Metro East may be 100-year-old medical cadaver bones

White Hall, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A local construction company had found what appeared to be human skeletal remains in the basement of a building on the 100 block of North Main Street in White Hall, Ill, according to White Hall Police.

The discovery happened at approximately 9:44 a.m. on Tuesday, when construction crews were in the beginning stages of demolition of the building, police said.

The White Hall Police Department, the Greene County Coroner's Office, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit is jointly investigating the findings. However, a preliminary investigation by a Forensic Anthropologist advised that the remains may be up to 100-years-old, Police Chief Luke Coultas said in a statement.

The building was previously a doctor's office from 1920 until 1969, and as the investigation continues, there is evidence that the human remains are possible medical cadaver bones. The White Hall Police Department has taken statements from individuals who witnessed cadaver bones inside the doctor's office in the 1950's.

Chief Coultas went on to say in a statement that while the investigation is still ongoing, at this time, there is no reason to believe that there is foul play.

White Hall was recently hit with a devastating fire that knocked out much of the small downtown area, however, Chief Coultas wanted to make clear that the building under investigation was not involved in that fire.

