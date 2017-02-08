Ameren continues community-building through diversity training

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A year ago, Ameren announced an initiative to offer local companies diversity training as a way to bring people together, embrace differences, and strengthen communities.

When asked what caused Ameren to start this specific initiative, Sharon Harvey Davis, the Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for Ameren explained,

“We looked at the things we do for our employees, and said what it is we do for our employees that we can do for our community? One of the things we do for our employees is help them talk across differences.”

One of the companies that has taken advantage of Ameren’s training program is the Belleville Chamber of Commerce.

“The topics are there and it’s like the big elephant in the room, and it’s okay to address those topics. It just makes the conversation so much easier, and you understand the person,” said Wendy Pfeil with the Belleville Chamber of Commerce.

Amy Hunter was part of formulating the program that she said is not meant to be a solution, but to simply start conversations.

“When we have an issue that has a racial implications, we deal with it head on. We find out, we peel it apart, and we get to learn and grow from each other,” said Hunter

