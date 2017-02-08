Firearms allowed in MO. State Capitol following temporary ban - KMOV.com

Firearms allowed in MO. State Capitol following temporary ban

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo -

Visitors and employees are once again able to carry a concealed weapon into the State Capitol again.

That’s a change from a Capitol Police ban put in place during the transition from Governor Jay Nixon to Governor Eric Greitens.

Signs are now in place to let visitors know the Capitol is a place you can carry a firearm.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly