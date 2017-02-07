Ritenour High School wrestling coach charged for alleged sexual relations with student

Conye Ausar is facing charges for allegedly having sexual relations with a student in 2011. (Credit: Overland Police Department)

The Overland Police Department has brought charges against a school teacher for allegedly having sexual relations with a student in November of 2011.

According to police, 46-year-old Conye Ausar, a teacher for the special school district contracted with Ritenour High School, allegedly engaged in sexual contact with a student on school grounds, which is a class D felony.

During the time in which Ausar was involved with the student, he was a wrestling coach for the high school wrestling team. According to court documents, the sexual activity occurred in the wrestling room of the school.

Ausar's bond is set at $15,000, according to authorities.

News 4 is waiting to hear back from the Ritenour High School regarding his current role within the district, or if he is still employed.

Stay tuned for updates to this story.

