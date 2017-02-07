Priest speaks after attack in broad daylight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Father Ed Mundwiller, known as Friar Ed, is still recovering from injuries he suffered in a broad daylight attack, but he wants to make it clear he has already forgiven his attacker.

Friar Ed suffered extensive bruising to his face and a broken leg in the South City attack. He said a man attacked him for his wallet in a Dutchtown alley.

Although not currently working in a parish, he lives near St. Anthony of Padua not far from the attack.

Friar Ed wants to move forward and focus on working with youth in our community by helping them find role moles to help young people succeed in life.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.