Human skull found in Robertsville State Park

Crews searching for clues after a human skull was found in Franklin County Tuesday morning. (KMOV)

Police on scene in Robertsville after a skull was found in a wooded area (KMOV)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway in Franklin County after a skull was found in Robertsville State Park.

An individual called the Franklin County Communications Division around 9 a.m. to say they discovered a skull while looking for antlers that deer shed this time of year.

When authorities arrived, they confirmed the skull was a human skull. Investigators are now searching the area for other remains or evidence.

Where the skull was found is located about 70 yards from the Shiloh Cemetery which is currently in use and dates back to 1889.

The Department of Natural Resources, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint investigation.

The skull was taken to the St. Louis Medical Examiners Officer to be examined.

