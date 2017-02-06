Free dental clinic for children happening at SLU this weekend

Give Kids a Smile is hosting their bi-annual dental clinic for children this weekend. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Give Kids a Smile is hosting a free dental clinic at Saint Louis University Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11.

Children must have an appointment and walk-ins will not be accepted. The event, which happens twice a year, provides free dental care for toddlers through 14-year-olds. Parents must register their children by Tuesday, February 7.

To qualify, children must be on Medicaid or are in a school lunch program.

If you want to register a child(ren), call. (636)397-6453.

For more information, visit givekidsasmile.org.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.