Free STI/HIV testing taking place across St. Louis area on Tuesday

The City of St. Louis and St. Louis County Health Departments are teaming up to offer three free “Get Tested STL” STI and HIV testing.

“Saint Louis County wants to create a favorable environment for both residents and visitors who need access to HIV education, prevention, care, and treatment services,” said Steve Stenger, County Executive for Saint Louis County in a press release.

The three locations offering the free testing include North Central Community Health Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Community Wellness Project from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and St. Louis Community College, Forest Park from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

According to a press release, anyone unable to attend the free HIV screening events, but who is interested in obtaining free HIV testing and screening for other sexually transmitted infections should visit www.STLCondoms.com.



