Kiener Plaza set to re-open in May

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – City Arch River Officials have announced Kiener Plaza will reopen in May. 

The fencing and construction equipment will be gone fairly soon. Kiener Plaza has been closed for more than a year for renovations. 

Officials also said they will announce a little later this month when the Museum of Westward Expansion under the Arch will be finished, but it is expected to re-open sometime before the end of this year. 

