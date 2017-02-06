Kiener Plaza set to re-open in May

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – City Arch River Officials have announced Kiener Plaza will reopen in May.

The fencing and construction equipment will be gone fairly soon. Kiener Plaza has been closed for more than a year for renovations.

Officials also said they will announce a little later this month when the Museum of Westward Expansion under the Arch will be finished, but it is expected to re-open sometime before the end of this year.

