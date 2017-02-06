Shaw neighborhood looking to security cameras to curb crime

Folks in the Shaw neighborhood in South City have raised more than $20,000 to help keep criminals out.

They plan to install security cameras at three entrances into the neighborhood. The decision to add the cameras comes after numerous crimes, many of which are still unsolved.

Just last November, two men were shot near the intersection of Shaw and Klemm. It’s one of the spots that will get the new cameras along with 39th and Shaw and Tower Grove and Magnolia.

Tim Horwedel is one of the people who started the initiative.

“This is a safe neighborhood but we’ve seen some crimes in the area that has shaken the neighborhood and we’ve seen a lack of arrests for those because no witnesses can come forward. So the neighborhood saw this as an opportunity to strike and really start making the neighborhood better together,” he said.

Horwedel added that they raised $12,000 through community donations and the Shaw Neighborhood Improvement Association added an $11,000 grant.

The cameras will hook up to the Real Time Crime Center and give police access to live feeds.

"We hope that it provides evidence. Police departments can access these in a real time fashion and if calls for service are made they can look around the area and try and pin point criminals or anyone entering or exiting the neighborhood that might have information," said Horwedel.

Horwedel said they haven't purchased the cameras just yet because they are still working to secure bids, but they hope to have them installed before spring.

