Fire breaks out at vacant school in Cahokia

CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A fire broke out just before 4 p.m. in the building that formerly housed Ft. Bowman Academy but is now vacant.

Ft. Bowman Academy closed in 2010. The fire spread from the building and to nearby brush before it was extinguished.

One firefighter was injured and treated for exhaustion.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall will be investigating the cause of the fire.

