Kurt Warner’s former pastor speaks about HOF selection, time with Rams

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - With Kurt Warner’s selection to the NFL Hall of Fame last night, many St. Louisans have been reminiscing on fond memories of Warner and his time with the St. Louis Rams.

Pastor Jeff Perry of St. Louis Family Church first met Warner in the 1990s when he was the Rams’ third string quarterback. Pastor Perry has fond memories of ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’ when football in St. Louis was magical.

“We had Issac Bruce, Ernie Conwell, there was a synergy and St. Louis knows it. It was a wonderful moment for St. Louis.”

For all the success Warner and the Rams experienced on the field, Pastor Perry said it came with a greater lesson for his congregation.

“It’s a representation of the potential of all of us just to get a breakthrough in whatever field we’re in. I think he really modeled just effort and team spirit and the kind of potential that can come from that.”

He now sees Warner’s Hall of Fame selection as great news for all of St. Louis.

“We get to celebrate. We no longer have a football team, but we have football memories and I’m thankful for the memories Kurt made.”

Through Warner’s entry into the Hall of Fame, Pastor Perry hopes memories of Warner, his teammates, and the time they spent in St. Louis will continue to live on for further generations.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

