Pedestrian struck and killed in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a pickup truck on Route 8 near Route M.

The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 4. The pickup truck driven by 23-year-old Jonathan Bridgeman was traveling eastbound on Route 8 when Bridgeman struck 33-year-old James Logue of Ellington walking in the eastbound lane.

Logue was pronounced dead on the scene and was taken to Copelin Funeral Home in St. Francios County.

Officials have not said if the driver of the pickup truck will be charged.

The investigation is ongoing.

