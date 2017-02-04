Man missing almost a month victim of deadly motorcycle accident, police say

SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police have identified the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in St. Louis County near the intersection of Big Bend and Shrewsbury Avenue.

The remains of 26-year-old Adam Dutton were found Saturday in a ravine. Dutton had been missing since January 11 when he was last seen on Interstate 55 in St. Louis driving his motorcycle more than 130 miles per hour.

At this time, police are not releasing any other details about the crash including when it happened and how long Dutton's body may have been in the ravine.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.