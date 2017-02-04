Red Cross helping apartment residents in East St. Louis after morning fire

EAST ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Red Cross is helping several families after the apartment complex where they were living caught fire Saturday morning.

The fire broke out before 9 a.m. in the 500 block of Gray Boulevard in East St. Louis.

All of the residents got outside safely. One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators are looking to the cause of the fire.

