Protesters rally in St. Louis streets against President Trump's immigration policies

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – For the second week in a row, protesters took to the streets of St. Louis to speak out against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Marchers said they wanted to send a clear message that immigrants and refugees are welcome in St. Louis.

The protest started at Union Station and end ended with an inter-faith prayer under the Arch.

