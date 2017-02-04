Protesters rally in St. Louis streets against President Trump's - KMOV.com

Protesters rally in St. Louis streets against President Trump's immigration policies

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – For the second week in a row, protesters took to the streets of St. Louis to speak out against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. 

Marchers said they wanted to send a clear message that immigrants and refugees are welcome in St. Louis. 

The protest started at Union Station and end ended with an inter-faith prayer under the Arch.  

