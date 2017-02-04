Fabbri out for season with ACL injury

Robby Fabbri left Saturday's game vs. the Penguins with a lower body injury and did not return.

Worst fears were confirmed Sunday when the Blues announced that Fabbri would be out for the season with an ACL injury.

With 11:18 remaining in the first period Fabbri was knocked into the boards by Penguins forward Carter Rowney and needed help from teammates to get to his feet. He made his way to the locker room shortly after. By the beginning of the second period, the Blues had ruled him out for the evening.

Fabbri has appeared in 50 games on the season, scoring 11 goals and notching 18 assists. He had been in the midst of a scoring drought, held without a goal since his memorable hat trick back on December 28th against the Flyers.

