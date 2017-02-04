Priest attacked, injured by stranger asking for a dollar

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Father Ed Mundwiller, or Friar Ed to those who know him, was walking near his south St. Louis Catholic church Thursday afternoon when he was attacked.

According to investigators, Friar Ed stated he was walking westbound in an alley behind the 3000 block of Osage when a man who had been walking in the alley behind the 3900 block of Minnesota approached Friar Ed and asked him for a dollar. Friar Ed told the suspect he did not have a dollar and the suspect punched and kicked him causing Friar Ed to fall to the ground, police say.

The suspect continued to assault Friar Ed and attempted to take his wallet but was unsuccessful.

The suspect fled north on Minnesota.

Friar Ed suffered bruises to his face and a broken leg. He was able to give police a description of his attacker.

Despite what happened, parishioners insist they know Friar Ed has already forgiven the man.

Friar Ed planned to quietly attend services this weekend while he recovers.

There has been no word on any arrests in this case.

