Human remains found in St. Louis County

The area in Kinloch near where human remains were found. (Credit: KMOV).

KINLOCH, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Police are assisting the Berkeley Police Department after human remains were found in Kinloch.

According to Monica Sykes' father, the remains were found while volunteers were looking for Monica Sykes.

The remains found Saturday have not been identified.

No further information is available at this time.

