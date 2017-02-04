Suspect who robbed man buying marijuana arrested

William T. "Travis" Rupert is accused of robbing and shooting a man who tried to buy marijuana from him. (Credit: KMOV).

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department has apprehended the man wanted in connection to a shooting and robbery that occurred a few days prior.

William T. “Travis” Rupert, 25, of Belleville, has been charged with aggravated battery/discharging a firearm.

On Thursday, February 5, around 10:15 p.m., authorities responded to the 100 block of Freedom Drive in Belleville for a report of person shot in a vehicle. When deputies arrived, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh in a vehicle which had struck a mailbox. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening industries. A weapon believed to be used by Rupert was recovered at the scene.

An investigation revealed the victim had met Rupert to purchase marijuana. A struggle ensued in the victim’s car and the victim was shot during the struggle. Rupert fled the scene.

Just after midnight on February 4, Rupert was arrested without incident at the Moto Gas Mart in Swansea. Rupert is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

