Man charged after bystander shot, killed in apartment building hallway

Darren Williams is facing murder charges after a bystander was killed at an apartment complex. (Credit: KMOV).

A man in his 40s was killed in the 3400 block of Goodfellow. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Darren Williams, 33, has been charged in the February 4 shooting that left a bystander dead at an apartment complex.

Police said a 33-year-old bystander was shot and killed after Williams fired a shot at a different man in a north St. Louis apartment building Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, Donald Marks was in the hallway of an apartment building in the 3400 block of Goodfellow while a 55-year-old suspect was involved in a domestic disturbance with a woman. During the disturbance, Williams assaulted the 55-year-old suspect, at which time he armed himself and fired a shot, which struck Marks, who was standing in the hallway, police said.

The 55-year-old suspect was taken into custody and warrants were applied for.

Williams left the scene before officers arrived. He has been charged with second degree murder, first degree burglary, and two counts of assault. His bond has been set for $250,000 and is cash-only.

The investigation is ongoing.

