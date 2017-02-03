Woman bringing jobs to St. Charles after turning her hobby into a successful business

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Jennifer Bonacorsi, the co-founder and chief design officer at JBloom, realized she needed to take her jewelry-making hobby and turn it into a business.

“I would wear the jewelry wherever I go, people would want it and buy it off of me, and I would come home with no jewelry.”

JBloom is a company based in St. Charles County that makes and sells unique, personalized jewelry. Bonacorsi has sold her jewelry to people living in 41 states across the U.S. Three years ago, she moved her business into the St. Charles County Economic Development Center, which is an incubator to help small businesses grow.

Late last year, JBloom jumped from five employees to twenty and the company moved in to its own jewelry manufacturing facility in St. Peters.

Bonacorsi attributed her success to help from St. Charles County and all of her designers.

If you would like to learn more about JBloom, click here.

