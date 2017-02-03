Moscow Mills men killed in car accident on Highway 61

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Moscow Mills man was killed in a fatal accident just before 1 a.m. on Highway 61 north of Route A.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bryant Haynes, 39, was traveling northbound on Highway 61 when he attempted to pass a Jeep. The driver of the Jeep struck the rear of Haynes’ vehicle, causing it to travel off the roadway and overturn.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. Haynes was pronounced dead on the scene. According to the crash report, the driver of the Jeep was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

