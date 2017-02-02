Construction underway on new athletic facilities at MICDS

A rendering of the new football and soccer stadium at MICDS. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Construction on new athletic facilities are under way at Mary Institute Country Day School.

MICDS is building a state of the art multi-sport stadium for soccer and football, an upgraded track and field facility, and a new aquatic facility with a movable floor perfect for water polo. The school hopes it will help with their focus on how students perform inside and outside the classroom.

“At MICDS, athletics are super important to our kids. We really focus on well-rounded students. We want them engaging deeply academically but being fully engaged outside of the classroom as well…we see the athletic facilities as an extension of the class.”

Once completed, the facilities will also be available for other community organizations.

The construction is expected to be finished next month in time for the spring sports season.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.