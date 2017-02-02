Local dogs to be featured in the Puppy Bowl

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Five dogs from the Stray Rescue shelter were participants in this year's Puppy Bowl.

The Puppy Bowl, which airs Sunday afternoon on Animal Planet, has become a yearly tradition and alternative to the slightly more popular Super Bowl.

Start Bar, in downtown St. Louis, will be hosting a Puppy Bowl watch party beginning at 1:30 p.m. Some of the proceeds from the watch party will be donated to Stray Rescue.

If you are wondering why the puppies do not look like puppies, it is because the puppy bowl was shot months ago back in October.

