Billy Joel coming to Busch Stadium

Billy Joel performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday, October 28, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Billy Joel will be coming to St. Louis for a concert at Busch Stadium.

The concert will take place Thursday, September 21st. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. Cardinals season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase tickets beginning on Wednesday, February 8, at noon. American Express Card members can purchase tickets beginning Monday, February 6, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, February 9, at 10 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $49.50- $139.50 and can be purchased by visiting cardinals.com/billyjoel.

This will be Joel’s second visit to Busch Stadium, but first as a solo act. Joel performed with Elton John in 1994.

"We are thrilled to welcome the 'Piano Man' to Busch Stadium," said Vicki Bryant, Cardinals Vice President of Event Services and Merchandising. "As one of the most revered musicians in the entertainment industry, this promises to be an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime concert that music lovers won't want to miss."

