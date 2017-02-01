Governor Greitens announces more than 90 new jobs for Missouri - KMOV.com

Governor Greitens announces more than 90 new jobs for Missouri

Posted: Updated:
Missouri Republican Governor-elect Eric Greitens delivers a victory speech Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Chesterfield, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Curry) Missouri Republican Governor-elect Eric Greitens delivers a victory speech Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Chesterfield, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Curry)
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Governor Eric Greitens made an announcement today via Facebook concerning job growth in Missouri.

In his announcement, he states that Trans-Lux will be opening operations in Hazelwood, and they're expecting to create more than 90 new jobs.

Read the full statement below:

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly