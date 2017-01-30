St. Louis leaders respond to President Trump's immigration executive order

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis has a number of immigr ants and refugees, some of them from the seven nations listed in President's Trump's ban.

Monday afternoon, the head of St. Louis' International Institute joined St. Louis Mayor Slay to voice their disagreement.



There were close to 100 people at the press conference. Mayor Slay started out by saying everyone is welcome in the city of St. Louis. State law does not allow St. Louis to become a sanctuary city, a safe-harbor for illegal immigr ants.

But Slay says he is still committed to welcoming immigr ants and refugees. He denounced President Trump's policy, calling it un-American and contrary to our city's values.

Slay said, "Almost all St. Louisans have some sort of immigr ant background that you have to reflect upon and say wait a minute we're here because this was a welcoming community we're here and we have decent jobs, and live in a good community because of our forefathers before us."



Anna Croslin, CEO of the International Institute, said 60 immigr ants were scheduled to arrive this week. But because of the ban, only seven were allowed into the U.S. Croslin helps immigr ants transition into our community.



"In every situation there's hope so we don't want to be unrealistic, but we are trying at least to say that the door is not completely shut, that it is possible if we can that maybe common sense will prevail," said Croslin.



In the meantime, Croslin is asking that we continue to welcome immigr ants with open arms.



"They don't need any push back from people here who don't understand the situation, they are grieving enough already," said Croslin, "In the meantime we are absolutely overwhelmed in a good way with an outpouring of support from the community."



