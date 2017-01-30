Tips help lead to arrest of Imperial bank robbery suspect

Police need the public's help in searching for this bank robbery suspect. (Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Department)

Numerous tips helped lead to the arrest of a bank robbery suspect in Jefferson County.

Leon Stoutt was arrested after he allegedly demanded money from a teller at the Midwest Bank Center on Imperial Man Street around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Following the robbery, police said they distributed a still photograph of the suspect, which led to numerous tips. They also said they found evidence and recovered funds from Stoutt.

Tuesday, Stoutt was charged with stealing. His bond was set at $4,000.

