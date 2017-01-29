Missouri universities reacting to President's executive order on immigration

Webster University was just one Missouri university to release a statement regarding the President's executive order. (Credit: Webster)

Following President Donald Trump's executive order to temporarily ban travel to the United States by citizens of seven countries, Missouri's universities are feeling the effects.

It is unclear the exact impact the travel ban will have on universities and their international students, but they are preparing to deal with issues that may arise.

Saint Louis University, Washington University, Webster University, and the University of Missouri all released statements on Sunday concerning the ban, sharing similar messages to students and staff.

SLU's President, Fred Pestello, wrote his message to the community while on location in Washington D.C. attending a conference.

"You are not alone. We stand with you. You make our University stronger," Pestello wrote.

Other universities echoed the sentiment while providing their own view on the fluid, ongoing situation.

In a joint statement on behalf of Webster University, Elizabeth Stroble, President, and Julian Schuster, Provost, said, "This will impact all non-U.S. citizens entering the country, including our international students, faculty and staff who are traveling."

The statement also advised that "any students, faculty or staff members who hold a passport from the seven countries named avoid any international travel."

Hank Foley, the Interim Chancellor for the University of Missouri, said that they "will continue to work closely with our federal and state senators and representatives on this matter."

One university official even went as far as calling for the repeal of the President's executive order.

"It is having a very direct, negative impact on specific members of our community and the executive order should be withdrawn," Mark Wrighton, Chancellor of Washington University in St. Louis said in a statement.

Wrighton went on to encourage those "motivated to do so," to contact government officials to share their views on the matter.

