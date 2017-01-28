School apologizes after inflatable monkey seen at 'beach-themed' game

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Administrators at Duchesne High School in St. Charles are apologizing for the actions of students at a recent basketball game, which were viewed by some as racist.

A series of tweets from parents and students indicate Friday's game against Trinity high-school was beach-themed.

A photo posted on Facebook showed students sitting in the stands with an inflatable monkey during a game against Trinity High School on Friday evening.

Administrators said the responsible students will face appropriate consequences and will use the incident as a “teachable moment on racial diversity.”

Both Duchesne and Trinity High Schools are Catholic schools.

Duchesne released a statement on the situation Monday:

On Friday night, we hosted a “Tropical Theme Night” at our basketball game vs. Trinity High School. Students wore tropical shirts, sunglasses, a few brought inflatable animals including a flamingo and a monkey. As one of the inflatable animals that was brought to the game can be attached to a racist slur, the administration had the inflatable animal removed from the area to prevent anyone from feeling harmed or upset; however, before we were able to remove it, it was observed by those in attendance and a picture of it was posted on social media. The administrations of both schools are working together to address this issue. We have already begun using this incident as an opportunity to work with our whole community on a deeper understanding of racial diversity. The Administration of Duchesne High School continues to investigate the matter and, should it come to light that any students intentionally engaged in inappropriate behavior, the school will pursue appropriate consequences as a matter of internal school discipline. Unfortunately, there has been a great deal of inaccurate information regarding this situation, which serves only to divide our school communities as well as our community at large. Our society faces many challenges and we ask God to bless both the Trinity and Duchesne High School communities and to draw us, along with our larger community, closer together in a spirit of fraternity and love.

