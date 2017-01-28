Woman dead after her car strikes tractor-trailer in Illinois wrong-way crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Dana McSparin, 56, of Marion, Ill. was killed when her car crashed into a tractor-trailer on westbound Interstate 64 east of Okawville.

The accident happened just before 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, McSparin was driving eastbound when she crossed the median and struck a tractor-trailer traveling westbound. McSparin was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, but authorities do not know what caused her to cross the center line.

As a result of the accident, the highway was closed for approximately five hours while investigators remained on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

