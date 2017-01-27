Man charged in St. Charles County robbery - KMOV.com

Man charged in St. Charles County robbery

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Charles County Police Department has arrested and charged Stacy T. Strozier in connection to an armed robbery. 

Officers responded to the Discount Cigarettes & Beer in the 1800 block of S. Old Highway 94 around 11 a.m. on Monday, January, 23, for a report of an armed robbery. According to investigators, Strozier, 26, of Florissant, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the store. Police said he took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene.  

Strozier was charged with one count of first-degree felony robbery and is currently being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond. 

