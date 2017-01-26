Lindbergh flag football team representing Kansas City Chiefs in national tournament

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Those are the words of Paul Miller, and the opportunity he’s speaking of concerns the Lindbergh Junior Flyers flag football team in which he coaches.

His team, consisting of 10 middle schoolers from Lindbergh, are getting the opportunity to represent Missouri in Orlando, Florida this weekend for a national tournament.

“Most importantly, we are representing Kansas City in a flag football tournament at the Pro Bowl,” Miller said.

That’s right, the team representing Missouri in the NFL Flag Football Tournament on behalf of the Kansas City Chiefs is from the St. Louis area. Depending on how the team does in Orlando this weekend, they could get a trip to the NFL Pro Bowl to play during the half time show.

The program, launched in 1996, is designed to educate young people about football while emphasizing participation and sportsmanship.

On a rainy day last week, they got together on the Lindbergh High School football field to work out their playbook.



“None of us have really played flag football since kindergarten,” Logan Kopp, the team’s running back and linebacker, said. “So, I’m, like, excited to see competition down there. I don’t know how we are going to do, but I hope we do good.”

The Lindbergh team is thankful to the Chiefs for the chance to show off for the Show Me State.

“Thank you very much for the opportunity to represent Missouri, and hopefully kick butt,” Kopp said.

