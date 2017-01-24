Man injured when trying to help woman; both struck by separate cars

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed after bring struck by a car and a man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries after trying to assist the woman who was struck.

The accident happened near St. Clair, Mo. just after 8 p.m.

According to investigators, a 35-year-old woman, later identified as Heather Wilken, of St. Clair, was killed when she was struck by a car while walking down the Interstate 44 north service road just west of Highway 30 in Franklin County.

A 30-year-old man was walking on the shoulder when the accident happened and ran to the woman's aid. While trying to assist the woman, he was struck by a separate car. He was in taken to a St. Louis hospital in serious condition.

