Harris Heroes: Girls show true meaning of friendship through cancer battle

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two girls are showing they know the true meaning of friendship.

Olivia Jones and Keira Stout have been friends since preschool. In May of 2014, Keira began a long battle with cancer when she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Rabdomayocarcoma. She was 7 years old.

The cancer started in her head and took part of her vision. When Olivia saw what her friend was going through, including losing her hair, Olivia got an idea.

Keira told her mom Olivia did not have to shave her head for her, but Olivia insisted saying, “I wanted to make her not feel alone.”

The girls do not see each other at school, Keira is in St. Peters and Olivia is in Lake St. Louis, but for Keira it is enough to know that 16 miles away her best friend looks just like her.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.