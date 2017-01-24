News 4 Schools: National School Choice Week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – This week is National School Choice Week, an event that is intended to make parents aware of the alternate systems of education that are available to children.

More than 21,000 school choice events are happening across the U.S., including at Oak Haven Montessori School in St. Charles County.

“My whole goal in starting Oak Haven in everything I do is just to let people know that there are other things that are available.”

For a look at the school choice events taking place locally in Missouri and Illinois, click here.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.