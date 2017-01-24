Accident causes spill at Bridgeton Landfill

An accident at the Bridgeton Landfill has people up in arms Tuesday.

"You can smell it obviously out here it's pretty horrible, " said Dawn Chapman, who lives in the area. She says she's sick and tired of all the issues it causes.

Chapman said, "I think it's just a symptom of what's going on at the site."

An MSD spokesperson says they turned off the pump stations to do routine maintenance in the area.

Monday night, when they were wrapping things up, there was a miscommunication with people who operate the landfill. Apparently the landfill operators thought the pumping station was working again, but it wasn't. That caused about 500 gallons of sewage to spill.



"Obviously they're concerned enough to test it and they're concerned enough to suck it up so it doesn't get in the Missouri River. so I mean yeah this stuff is pretty toxic," said Chapman.

MSD says it was stopped within a matter of minutes, and they spent the day cleaning it up, but people like Dawn say it's still a concern.

“It’s very upsetting to me that this fire has burned now for seven years but there’s nobody in place to make sure everyone is communicating and talking,” Chapman said.

MSD say 500 gallons is nothing too alarming and unfortunately, they deal with sewage spills pretty regularly.

News 4 reached out to the landfill operators, but has not heard back.

