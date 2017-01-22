Greater Ville neighborhood shooting leaves man with critical injuries

STLMPD are investigating a shooting in the Greater Ville neighborhood that left a man in critical condition. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Police are investigating a shooting in the Greater Ville neighborhood Sunday afternoon that left a man with critical injuries.

Investigators said a 25-year-old man was shot just after 2 p.m. near Newstead and St. Louis Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police are not releasing any information about possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.