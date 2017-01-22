Car shot at multiple times in O'Fallon Mo., no injuries reported

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The O’Fallon Police Department is investigating after a car was shot at multiple times in the 100 block of Joan Drive.

According to investigators, a known suspect shot at the vehicle multiple times before fleeing the scene. No one inside the vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Authorities believe the person(s) who opened fire were standing outside and not in another vehicle.

Investigators have not released any additional details, but the investigation is ongoing.

