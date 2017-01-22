Man found dead in alley had been shot, police say

A man was found dead in an alley suffering from head trauma. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police have identified the man who was shot in an alley Sunday morning.

Larry Jones, 63, was found lying unconscious in the 5000 block of N. Kingshighway just before 8 a.m.

An investigation revealed Jones had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No information regarding a suspect has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

