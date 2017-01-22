Community gathers to remember Toni Stevenson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Family, friends, and community members gathered to hold a march and demand answers in the shooting death of 15-year-old Toni Stevenson.

Police have called Stevenson’s killing an assassination, but to this point do not know why she was targeted.

Stevenson was sitting in her car in front of her house on January 17 when two people with assault rifles opened fire killing her. Those who knew her said she was kind, respectful, responsible and a good student. Police have said she was not involved in any gang activity.

Marchers flashed pictures and shared memories of Toni. They wanted to know why this happened and take a stand that blatant executions will not be acceptable in their community.

The case is highlighting the hurdles police often face when witness are unwilling to speak to authorities.

“We have to break the code of silence that we have allowed to build up in our community over several years where people are afraid when criminals strike, robbery or murder or anything. Break the code of silence.”

“We run every time the police do something to us. We run and put up signs, but when it’s our own kind, we sit back and mute until it’s our own children. It’s time to take a stand.”

Community leaders urged anyone who may know something about this case to come forward or call Crimestoppers at (866)371-8477.

